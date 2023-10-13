HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two sweet pets at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever homes!

Nessie is an almost two-year-old, medium-sized mixed-breed dog, who GHHS says is super sweet and very gentle. She is described as a very happy and affectionate girl, whose favorite things are sunbathing and snuggling on the couch. Nessie also just finished her heartworm treatment!

She walks on the leash and rides in the car like a pro, and is crate/potty trained. She even learned to use a doggy door at her foster home and loves to play with other dogs.

You can learn more about her in the video player at the top of the page, or apply to bring Nessie into your family here.

Everett is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair, described as a sweet, energetic, playful and super-friendly boy. He loves to play and cuddle and is full of kitten curiosity. He is a handsome brown tabby with bright eyes, and he gets along well with other kitties.

To learn more about Everett, click here.