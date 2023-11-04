(WHNT) — This week, News 19 is featuring two more out-of-this-world pets looking for their ‘fur-ever’ homes – Marlee and Wasabi

Both these pets come from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and are both looking for a bit of the quiet life.

Marlee (Greater Huntsville Humane Society) Marlee (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

First off is Marlee! She is an 11-year-old mixed breed who the shelter describes as an old soul with a penchant for smooth jazz. She can shake and sit and lie down on command.

Marlee may be a bit on the older and bigger side but she still loves walks, car rides, sunbathing and rolling around in the grass. She does well being left at home and is house-trained.

She is described as a bit of a creature of habit and works best with a schedule, but that she has a lot of love ready for a family that wants to love her back.

Wasabi (GHHS) Wasabi (GHHS)

Next up is Wasabi! A snowshoe mix who is timid, Wasabi would benefit from an owner who is compassionate and patiently forms a bond with him.

Wasabi is 2 years old and looking for a forever home.

If you or someone you know would be a great candidate to adopt one of these fur babies, click here to see how you can do so!