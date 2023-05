FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Meet Leoma! She’s the most precious, wiggly, floppy little hound mix.

She enjoys playing with other dogs, sniffing out snacks, and making herself at home in the nearest lap.

If you would like to help Leoma find her forever home you can visit her and other adoptable pets at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Service or call the shelter at 256-760-6676.

You can also find a list of more animals for adoption or foster here.