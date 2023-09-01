(WHNT) – All across North Alabama there are pets looking for their fur-ever homes including this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pets of the Week.

This week News 19 is featuring two very special pups: Kenny from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) and Champy from the Champy from Florence Lauderdale Animal Services.

Kenny

Kenny (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

First off is Kenny! Kenny is new to GHHS and is still getting acclimated but he is a friendly guy who loves meeting people and giving kisses. He has good leash manners and the staff says he is housebroken.

For more information or to adopt Kenny you can visit the GHHS website here.

Champy

Champy (Florence Lauderdale Animal Services)

Meet Champy! Champy is a 2-year-old Rottie mix who comes in at about 60 lbs. He has plenty of energy but he calms down after some play time. Champy is good with other dogs and he really loves his water and toys.

For more information or to adopt Chamoy visit the Florence Lauderdale Animal Services website here.