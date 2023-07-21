(WHNT) — We are absolutely ‘mutts’ over this weeks adoptable pets, and they’re looking for homes to give all their love to!

This week, News 19 is featuring not two, but three adoptable pets! Jack and Honey, a bonded pair, are from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS), as well as Woodstock!

Jack and Honey

Meet Jack and Honey! Jack is a senior boy who the GHHS says is the ‘sweetest old man that you will ever meet.’ He is a 13-year-old, large mixed-breed dog who, aside from minor age-related vet visits, is a healthy boy. He came in with his friend, Honey, who is really his ‘sister’ from their previous home. That owner could not take care of the two of them anymore, which is why their up for adoption together.

Jack

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society) Honey

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Honey is a medium-sized, three-year-old girl who is out of the puppy stage and into the young dog stage! GHHS says she’s shy and it takes her a bit to warm up to new people, but once she does, she enjoys all the love, attention and scratches you will give her.

While it is not required for Jack and Honey to be adopted together, they are considered a ‘bonded pair’ and it would be best for the two to leave the shelter together.

Woodstock

Meet Woodstock! Woodstock is a one-year-old medium, mixed breed boy. GHHS says that he has been adopted a few times, but really just needs a patient family to help train him to be the dog they know he can be. He cannot live with cats and might be okay with another pet of the same size and energy.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

To learn more about the pets of the week and other animals the GHHS society has to offer, visit their website here.