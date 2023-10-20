(WHNT) — This week, News 19 is featuring two more extremely adorable pets looking for their ‘fur-ever’ homes – Jack Frost and May.

Jack Frost can be found at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) and May is currently being housed at Decatur Animal Services (DAS).

The character Jack Frost is a personification of frost, ice, snow, sleet, winter, and freezing cold… but this adorable 8-year-old husky mix will warm your heart. He is a big, sweet affectionate boy who’d love your attention.

He does like ‘chill’ vibes, but even in his old age, GHHS says he’s got a lot of spunk!

Jack Frost recently went to his first community event and did great! He’s also said to be well-behaved in the car and loves receiving all the attention from everyone, honestly, he doesn’t meet a stranger.

He does like to smell everything, so although he’s amazing on a leash, it may take a while for him to go on walks because he’s taking it all in.

If you think Jack Frost would make a great addition to your family, you can visit him at GHHS or apply for him on the Humane Society website!

Oh me, oh my, oh May! This sweet 3-year-old is a heeler/terrier mix who weighs about 30 pounds. DAS says May has a lot of energy and even more love to give to whoever brings her home.

(Photo courtesy of Decatur Animal Services)

May’s fee has been sponsored by White Oak Transportation. For more information about this sweet pup, you can contact DAS at (256) 341-4790.