(WHNT) — Who let the dogs out? Well, you could by bringing this week’s adoptable pets home.

This week News 19 is featuring two adoptable pets: Ivy Jo and Elvis. Both of these lovable pups are from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) and are looking for their fur-ever home.

Ivy Jo

Ivy Jo is a 2-year, 4-month-old mixed breed. She first came to the GHHS after being rescued from a hoarding situation in 2021. After being rescued Ivy Jo overcame a case of mange to have the beautiful coat she shows off now.

Ivy Jo is what the shelter calls a “velcro dog” and is always wanting to be near someone. She’s great in the car and is always ready to go on an adventure with someone.

Ivy Jo (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

GHHS said Ivy Jo would likely thrive with another dog to help her confidence, but due to her timid nature and past experience recommends a home with older children and a fenced-in back yard.

Elvis

Elvis is an 11 year and 7-month-old cocker spaniel looking for a new place to call home. Elvis was beloved by his previous owner but when they passed away he ended up at GHHS, where he has quickly become a staff favorite.

Lately, Elvis has been enjoying his time at a foster home, cutting a rug in the backyard or taking a nice nap.

Elvis (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Elvis enjoys playing with children, especially ones that are gentle with the old boy, along with getting daily treats and getting plenty of love. He is puppy pad trained and likes to sleep in his crate at night.

For more information on Ivy Jo and Elvis or to apply to adopt them, you can visit the GHHS website.