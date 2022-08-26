HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Meet littermates Indy, Ralphy, and Houdini!

Their mom, Miss Lady, was surrendered to another Huntsville animal shelter while pregnant. She’s since been adopted and her puppies are now old enough for their own homes.

The three adorable pups are a large-breed mix and are expected to grow up to be about 50 pounds when fully grown.

Indy

Houdini

Ralphy

Some of their siblings have already been adopted. Indy, Ralphy and Houdini have patiently been waiting their turn. The three are currently getting lots of love at their foster home but want their forever home.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of available pets for adoption, click here.