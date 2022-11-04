FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Hazel! She is a 9-year-old cattle dog looking for her fur-ever family! She is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.

The shelter describes Hazel as a sweet, spunky, senior girl looking for a comfy couch to sleep on! She walks well on a leash and keeps a clean kennel. She enjoys playing frisbee, and she’s surprisingly fast for her age.

Hazel has never been around other animals, so it would be best if she was the only pet in your home.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

November is “Adopt a Senior Pet” month! Don’t let Hazel spend her golden years at the shelter.

To meet Hazel or any other adoptable pet at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, call 256-881-8081.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.