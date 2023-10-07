FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — All across North Alabama there are pets looking for their fur-ever homes including this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.

This week News 19 is featuring a special pup from Florence Lauderdale Animal Services (FLSC) Glinda!

The folks over at the animal shelter say Glinda is a sweetheart looking for a forever home. She loves being around people, playing with other dogs, squeaky toys and maybe, most importantly, the camera.

Glinda (Florence Lauderdale Animal Services) Glinda (Florence Lauderdale Animal Services)

The shelter said Glinda appears to be crate trained and house broken and she walks well on a leash. She is also always calm a quiet when she’s in her crate.

FLCS said anyone interested in adopting Glinda can visit her at the shelter or call the shelter at call 256-760-6676