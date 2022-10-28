FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Forrest! He is a 3-year-old, 50 lb. pup living at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services. He is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Forrest came to the shelter after his owner passed away.

The shelter says Forrest might start off shy, but warms up very quickly. He needs a loving home where he can show who he really is, and make someone a great pal. He just wants to be loved and shown affection!

To meet Forrest or any other adoptable pet at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, call 256-760-6676.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is a shelter located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence, Alabama. See their animals available for adoption here.