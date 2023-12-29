(WHNT) — All over the Tennessee Valley furry friends are looking for their fur-ever homes and this week News 19 is featuring two such lovable pups Fields and Dango!

First off is Fields, an adorable puppy that is currently staying with Decatur Animal Services (DAS). The shelter said that like a lot of black puppies Fields inevitably got labeled as a lab mix but he likely has a bit of Great Dane in him.

Fields (Decatur Animal Services)

Fields has been staying with the shelter since August 28 and likely has a birthday in mid-June. DAS says he is very sweet and social and gets along great with other dogs, casts and even horses. The shelter said he has already been vaccinated and neutered.

If you are interested in adopting Fields you can contact Decatur Animal Services at (256) 341-4790 or visit them at 300 A Beltline Road in Decatur.

Next up is Dango! Dango is a 2-year-old mixed-breed dog that is full of energy.

Dango (Greater Huntsvile Humane Society)

The folks over at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) think he would be perfect with a very active owner or with plenty of land to run and play on. He gets along great with other dogs but is still learning his manner when it comes to walking on a leash and greeting people.

If you are interested in adopting Dango you can visit GHHS’ website here or give them a call at (256) 881-8081