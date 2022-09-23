HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Meet Eli! He is a precious two-year-old who has been at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society for over 200 days.

Eli has been described as a happy-go-lucky guy who is incredibly active. He would love a buddy to go on walks and hikes with. Due to his abundant energy and love of field time, a home with a large fenced-in backyard would be great.

He also loves kids but due to his size and energy, 12 and older would be best.

At the moment Eli is working on his obedience training and has become a staff and volunteer favorite. They say he really deserves the BEST life with a family who will love him.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.