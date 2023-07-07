(WHNT) — If you’re living in either Decatur or Huntsville, check out these pups who are looking for their FURever homes!

This week, News 19 is featuring two adoptable pets: Eli from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) and Ryker from the Decatur Animal Shelter.

Eli

Eli is a mixed-breed, medium-sized male dog who is looking for his forever home. He is two years old, almost three, and has been at the GHHS for one year.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

The GHHS says that while Eli may be a bigger dog, that it means he loves big too. He warms up to his surroundings after a few minutes and when he does, he is full of energy. He does best with other dogs who are his same size and match his energy level.

Ryker

Ryker is a Heller mix-breed male and he is two and a half years old. He weighs around 42 pounds and he was picked up by the police and was brought to the Decatur animal shelter.

(Photo from Decatur Animal Shelter)

He is playful and energetic and is searching for his new and loving family!

To learn more about Eli and how to adopt him, visit the GHHS website here.

To learn more about Ryker and how to adopt him, visit the Decatur Animal Shelter Facebook page here.