FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Drumstick! He is a 1-year-old pup living at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services. He is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Drumstick is described by the folks at the shelter as a “super sweet pup” looking for a fur-ever pal to share his life with. He is happy, playful, and “amazingly friendly.”

To meet Drumstick or any other adoptable pet at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, call 256-760-6676.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is a shelter located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence, Alabama. See their animals available for adoption here.