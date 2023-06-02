HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — ‘Drum’ roll please for this week’s adoptable pet!

This week we are featuring Drum, a medium-sized (45 lb.), almost 3-and-a-half-year-old good boy that is currently at the Huntsville Animal Shelter and is looking for a fur-ever home.

Described as a sweet guy with moderate energy, Drum was left to fend on his own after a house fire. He enjoys treats and spending time with staff and volunteers out in the field.

The shelter says Drum would make a great walking buddy and has lived with female dogs and cats. He does well with walking on a leash and keeps his kennel super neat overnight!

He doesn’t always get along with other male dogs, and young children can make him nervous so it is preferred he doesn’t go to a home with children under 12.

Drum was also recently building his modeling portfolio as part of the ‘2023 Golf Classic’ photo shoot out at Polaris, a presenting sponsor of the animal shelter. Photos at the shoot were taken by Friendly Cactus Photos.

(Photos: Friendly Cactus Photos via Huntsville Animal Shelter)

(Photos: Friendly Cactus Photos via Huntsville Animal Shelter)

(Photos: Friendly Cactus Photos via Huntsville Animal Shelter)

To contact the Huntsville Animal Shelter about Drum, you can visit them on site at 4950 Triana Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 or call them at (256) 883-3782.