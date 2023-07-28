(WHNT) — What’s white with black spots, is very loving and needs a fur-ever home? This week’s adoptable pets of course!

Drum is currently at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS), and Pinky is at Decatur Animal Services.

Drum

GHHS said Drum is a medium-sized, 3-year-old mixed breed doggo who was left to fend on his own after a house fire. He is a moderate-energy pup who has lived with female dogs and a cat at his former home.

He can be a bit picky with canine pals, and doesn’t care much for other male dogs. Young kids can make Drum nervous, so it’s best he goes to a home with kids 12+.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Drum does well walking on a leash and keeps his kennel clean overnight, and he loves treats and spending time outside!

For more information on Drum or to apply to adopt him, you can visit the GHHS website.

Pink

Very aptly named, Pink is a 4-year-old domestic medium hair cat looking for a new home – who came into Decatur Animal Services colored pink.

Pink is seven pounds and very loving but isn’t very fond of other cats. She is spayed and neutered, and all of her shots are current.

(Photo: Decatur Animal Services)

You can go meet Pink today at Decatur Animal Services! For more info about DAS or Pink, you can visit their website here.