(WHNT) — All across North Alabama, there are pets looking to change their RUFF days to PAW-some days!

This week, News 19 is featuring two adoptable pets: Dixon from the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter (FLAS) and Katie from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS).

Dixon

Dixon is an eight-month-old American Staffordshire mixed breed and medium-sized pup. He is a blue/white color with perfect posture when he sits.

The FLAS says that Dixon is the perfect snuggle buddy. He sits politely and want to find his forever home!

(Photo: Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter)

You can learn more about Dixon and how to adopt him at the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter website here.

Katie

Katie, also known as Granny Smith Apple, is a mixed-breed medium-sized dog. She is only a year old, so she has lots of energy and needs plenty of attention!

Katie does well with other dogs since she has lived with some at a previous owner and she also does well with cats! Katie just wants to find her forever home with her big smile!

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

To learn about Katie/Granny Smith Apple and how you can adopt her, visit the GHHS website here.