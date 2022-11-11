FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Meet Dixie! She is around 2-3 years old and she is looking for her fur-ever family! She is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.

The shelter describes Dixie as weighing around 50 pounds. She is a very playful little lady who just loves to be around people. She is house-trained and does well in a crate.

She so wants to find her forever home and be part of a family. Could any of you give her that gift today? Please come to the shelter and ask to meet her today.

To meet Forrest or any other adoptable pet at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, call 256-760-6676.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is a shelter located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence, Alabama. See their animals available for adoption here.