FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – This Crocodile is anything but rough. He is a fluffy Aussie Border Collie mix who is looking for a home.

Crocodile is five-years-old and weighs about 41 pounds. He is very lovable and great with other dogs. This cute guy has also been fixed and is Heartworm negative.

He does need some help with a couple of behavioral issues that proper training will get rid of in no time, according to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services.

You can meet Crocodile and other animals up for adoption at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence. See their animals available for adoption here.