HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Cheeks! He is a one-year-old domestic shorthair looking for his fur-ever family!

The shelter described Cheeks as “friendly, sweet, and lovable” and an attention-loving kitty!

Moving beyond his cheeks, this cat has a “plushy black and white coat” and “his handsome face is decorated with a splash of white whiskers… and gold eyes.”

While Cheeks is FIV+, with proper treatment, he can live a long and healthy life.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.