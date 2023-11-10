(WHNT) — This week, News 19 is featuring two more out-of-this-world pets looking for their ‘fur-ever’ homes – Bianca and Violet!

First off is Bianca from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS). Bianca is a lovely 1 year, 4 month-old mix breed who is just looking for a new home.

Bianca (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

The folks over at the shelter said Bianca is sweet and loves people of all ages. She is crate-trained and knows basic commands. Biance is a medium-energy dog that loves to be a couch buddy. She does well playing with other dogs outside but would need to be the only pet in the house. GHHS said she’s a good girl but just has some issues sharing space with other animals.

If you are interested in adopting Bianca you can apply or find more information here.

Violet (Decatur Animal Services)

Next up is Violet! She is a two-year-old lab mix who is currently staying with Decatur Animal Services. Violet has a tendency to be a little shy but warms up quickly. She weighs 53 pounds and is just looking for her fur-ever home.

Violet has been spayed and is up to date on her rabies vaccinations. Decatur Animal Services said Violet’s adoption fees are already paid for so she just needs a place to go home to.

If you are interested in adopting Violet you can call Decatur Animal Services at (256) 341-4790