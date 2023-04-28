DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Baby! She is a 7-8 year old pit bull mix looking for a paw-some person or family to bring her home.

Baby is currently at the Decatur Animal Services.

She is a happy pup, who loves everyone, loves to play with everyone and especially loves getting to roll in the grass. The shelter says she’s very obedient and has been housetrained.

Come meet this sweet girl and let her live out her golden years with you today!

To meet Baby or any other adoptable pets at Decatur Animal Services, call 256-341-4790.

Decatur Animal Services is a shelter located at 300A Beltline Road SW in Decatur. See their list of animals available for adoption here.