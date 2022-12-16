HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Aristotle! He is a two-year-old goofy guy looking to meet his fur-ever family!

According to the shelter, Aristotle’s size definitely matches the mind of the philosopher he’s named for! He is around 70 pounds, friendly, and loves treats!

Aristotle is a medium-energy pup who would do well in a fenced-in yard, on a hike or walk, or with other animals! Aristotle is a sensitive boy who needs to be patiently trained.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Aristotle was adopted as a puppy, but his family surrendered him back to the shelter as he grew too big for them. The shelter says he’d do best in a home where children are older.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.