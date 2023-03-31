HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Aristotle! He is an (almost) three-year-old doggo that is looking for their fur-ever home!

Aristotle is known for his irresistible smile and is looking for a quiet, friendly, loving family. And he has great house manners!

Aristotle is just under three years old and is considered a ‘large’ dog weighing between 60 and 99 pounds.

His foster family says he has mastered kennel training and going potty outside, including it took him a short time to adjust to his new schedule, but learned very easily!

At the shelter, he played nicely with other dogs, but they recommend a meet and greet if you have other dogs in your family. He had a kitty sibling in his previous home, but the shelter and foster family have not seen Aristotle interact with any cats in his time with them.

Aristotle loves the comfort of home where he can hang out on his own dog beds, solve treat puzzles and have zoomies in the backyard or play area! He leashes up easily and walks great.

He also knows some basic commands like sit, down, heel and watch me.

If you’d like to adopt Aristotle, put in an application on the Greater Huntsville Humane Society’s website. You can also call GHHS and ask to schedule a time to meet him with his foster.