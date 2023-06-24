(WHNT) — If you are living in Huntsville it’s never been a better time to adopt a new furry friend.

This week, News 19 is featuring two adoptable pets each from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) Annette and Katie.

Annette

Two-year-old Annette is a petite domestic shorthair just looking for a new home. Those who frequent GHHS’ social media may have already seen her with her kitten Ditto who was recently adopted.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

After seeing Ditto off, Annette is now ready to find her own fur-ever home. Annette has lived with other cats before and her previous foster home had dogs, though she did not interact with them much because she was in full “mama mode.”

Katie

Katie, also known as Granny Smith Apple, is looking for a second chance at a home. She was adopted from GHHS as a puppy with her brother Antique Brass and sister Cadet Blue. Sadly, their previous owner couldn’t care for them anymore so they are back at the humane society looking for a second shot at a fur-ever home. Katie is an active girl that would love to find a home where she can run and play.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

She likes walks and attention and has plenty of energy. Katie is very used to living with other dogs and has lived with cats at her previous home. The GHHS staff says Katie is very sweet and would do well in a home with children as well.

For more information on both Katie and Annette, you can visit the GHHS website here.