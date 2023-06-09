HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Aaron Judge is looking for a new ‘home base’, which is why he was ‘called up’ to be News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Aaron Judge, AJ for short, is an almost two-year-old, medium-sized mixed-breed pup at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS).

He may not play outfield for the Yankees or have an AL MVP award like his namesake, but he is a cuddly, sweet, handsome boy who loves belly rubs, going on walks and playing with toys.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

AJ would love to find a family that has a backyard for him to run and play in. He has played with other dogs, but GHHS said he can be a little picky about who he makes friends with. They say he may do best with a female dog of similar size and energy.

It’s not known if AJ can share a home with cats, but is a ‘good boy’ with children, GHHS said.

To apply to adopt AJ, you can visit the GHHS wesbite, or you can call the humane society at 256-881-8081.

You can also click here to see other animals available for adoption.