Huntsville Animal Services needs help clearing the kennels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services announced they are drastically cutting adoption fees to help find homes for an overflow of animals.

The Shelter has taken in over 100 animals in two days, and to save their lives, new homes need to be found as soon as possible. Adult cat adoption fees are lowered from $35 to $10, and kitten fees are reduced from $50 to $35. Most adult dog adoption fees are now $10, though some exclusions apply.

Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals.

The HAS adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a City license and a free bag of dog food. If you’re unable to adopt a pet, consider fostering an animal through the Shelter’s foster program.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville. The Shelter’s hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook to learn more.