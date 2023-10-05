FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – One of Fort Payne’s local performers will be hosting a Patsy Cline Tribute Concert on October 7 to benefit the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC).

Laney Travis, a Teddy Gentry Singing with the Stars Talent Contest winner, and a five-piece band, will be performing some of Cline’s greatest hits.

Jim Roberts will emcee and provide 1960s trivia, and guest speakers from the CAC will be there.

The concert is on October 7, at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

You can learn more about the performance in the full interview above.