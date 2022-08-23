A Back-to-School bash will be held this weekend at the Parkway Place Mall with something for all ages to enjoy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Back-to-School bash will be held this weekend at the Parkway Place Mall with something for all ages to enjoy.

On Saturday, August 27 from 1-3 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy free treats and refreshments from Great American Cookie and Coca-Cola.

Live music will feature local artist Sylvia Dean. There will also be face painting, a balloon artist and a Fall Fashion Show.

Event organizers say the fashion show will be held on the lower level near Dillard’s and will kick off at 1 p.m., featuring 40 local models showing off looks from various stores located at Parkway Place.

This will be a family-friendly event.

For more information, you can visit the mall’s website here.