Palmetto Moon hosts grand opening event for Huntsville store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The southern lifestyle store, Palmetto Moon is hosting a grand opening for their Huntsville store located at the Valley Bend shopping center.

The event is being held on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and September 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Palmetto Moon sells collegiate gear, gifts, popular southern brands like YETI, Southern Marsh, Chubbies, Hey Dude, and Local Boy, along with other local brands.

There will be family-friendly events including a ‘Spin to Win’ every 15 minutes, hourly prizes, two grand prize giveaways, and a live DJ.

The first 200 shoppers each day will receive a YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster and the first 100 shoppers each day will also receive a Palmetto Moon beach bag.

