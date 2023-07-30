HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With the first day of school set to begin next week, students are preparing to learn and look their best when they walk into the classroom.

CNI Solutions is helping make it happen with its annual “Fresh 2 School” Braid-A-Thon.

The Huntsville-based organization has held the event for the past three years, offering free hairstyles to kids in need.

“The whole idea is to make everyone feel great about going back to school with a nice fresh hairstyle,” CNI Solutions President Charles Frye said.

Locs, line-ups, and braids were all being done Sunday at the Bob Harrison Center.

The Braid A Thon, sponsored by Hair Queen served more than 400 students — doubling those served at last year’s event. Frye says the success wouldn’t have been possible without the help of volunteer braiders.

“We even have some (volunteers) from down in Birmingham up here braiding, we have people from Mississippi here braiding…so they’ve actually come far and I mean traveled to come be a volunteer and help support this event so we are loving it,” he said.

Each student was allowed to select a hairstyle they liked from a list of photos; all of which are capable by the stylists. Jeremy Fletcher has participated in the Braid A Thon every year.

“I’ve been that child that wasn’t able so I know what it’s like and I just want to be able to give back to my community,” he said.

Braider Ariele Polite told News 19 she was “overwhelmed with being able to give back to the kids and making sure they look real nice for school,”.