(WHNT) — September is Suicide Prevention Month, which the National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI) says is “a time to raise awareness and discuss this highly stigmatized topic.”

This week, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced what it calls “critical steps forward” to stop the loss of veterans’ lives due to suicide.

In a press release Wednesday, VA Secretary Denis McDonough said, “There is nothing more important to VA than preventing veteran suicide — nothing.”

The VA said that is their top clinical priority and a key part of President Joe Biden’s “Unity Agenda.”

Steps the VA announced Wednesday include $52.5 million dollars in new veteran suicide prevention grants.

The VA also said that more than 32,000 veterans in acute suicidal crisis have gotten free emergency health care under a new VA program which launched at the beginning of this year.

That program allows vets in suicidal crisis to go to any VA or non-VA healthcare facility for emergency health care at no cost, including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

Veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

The VA is also launching new veteran suicide prevention PSAs and working with more than 1,500 community-based coalitions to end veteran suicide.

According to the VA, all 50 states and 5 territories are now participating in the Governor’s Challenge to prevent veteran suicide.

As far as where the country currently stands when it comes to veteran suicide, the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report showed that veteran suicides went down from 2019 to 2020.

2020 is the most recent year for which they have data.

The report also said that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006.

The VA will release the 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report this fall.

According to the VA, the shortened Veterans Crisis Line phone number, “Dial 988 then press 1,” has surpassed 1.1 million calls, texts and chats since it launched in July 2022.

“This increase in contacts is evidence that the hotline is working —Veterans in crisis are getting the help they need at the moment they need it,” the VA said in a press release.

For more information on how VA staff say they are addressing veteran suicide, click here.

If you are a veteran who is struggling with mental health or if you know someone who is, call the Veterans Crisis Line number by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.