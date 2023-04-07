HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) and the Orion Amphitheater are partnering up to host Pup Palooza on Sunday, April 16.

The paw-some, free community event will celebrate our furry friends and help support the GHHS.

From 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, there will be a supply drive for the shelter, live music, food trucks, themed drink specials and local pup-friendly vendors.

The “Pups on Parade” will feature a musician look-alike contest, and first, second and third place winners will receive prizes from GHHS. One of which may contain a concert ticket — or two!

You can learn more about the GHHS, or send a donation, by visiting their website. You can also see the animals that are up for adoption here.