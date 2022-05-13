HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Doors were officially opened and the ribbon was cut at the Orion Amphitheater Friday morning as the 8,000-seat venue is set to host The First Waltz, its first weekend-long event.

The Orion Amphitheater is located in the MidCity district off Research Park Boulevard. It hosted its inaugural concert with country artist Jake Owen last week benefiting Huntsville Hospital.

The First Waltz features artists like Jason Isabell, Brittany Howard, and the N.E.I.G.H.BO.R.S. who will take the stage Friday through Sunday. For a full lineup and who’s performing on which days, click here.

“As The First Waltz nears, we are blown away by The Orion Amphitheater, which will undoubtedly help our music and culture economy grow,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

News 19 was able to take a tour of the venue with the ownership group’s CEO and Mumford & Sons member Ben Lovett and Orion Amphitheater’s General Manager Ryan Murphy.

An inside look at the Orion Amphitheater | Photo: WHNT

The Roman-style venue located within Apollo Park plans to host concerts and cultural experiences throughout the year, including farmers’ markets, art exhibits, educational events and opportunities to stage large-scale gatherings.

“There’s such a long history of great music and culture here in North Alabama, and today we get to write that next chapter. That feels really exciting,” GM Murphy said.

City leaders hope the venue will also create hundreds of jobs at the amphitheater as well as nearby restaurants and retailers.

“This first-rate amphitheater is key to making Huntsville a true music city that not only supports big-name musicians but also becomes part of the fabric of our local community,” Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella said. “This weekend’s events mark a significant milestone in Huntsville’s journey to expand its reach culturally and economically.”

You can purchase weekend passes or individual tickets for the event here. For a list of other artists planning to play at the Orion Amphitheater, visit the venue’s website.