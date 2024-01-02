HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Need a place to safely toss your Christmas tree after the holidays? The City of Huntsville has you covered.

Huntsville’s Green Team, along with community partners, is hosting ‘Operation Christmas Cleanup’ on January 6. The cleanup allows for community members to safely dump their Christmas trees, flattened and broken-down cardboard boxes, batteries and old electronics that may be left over from the holiday season.

To dump live trees, the City asks that you remove all lights and ornaments. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. CST at two separate locations:

Huntsville – John Hunt Park (2315 Airport Road SW, Huntsville, AL 35801)

Madison – Madison City Schools Stadium (211 Celtic Drive, Madison, AL 35758)

“Our aim in hosting this yearly occasion is to provide residents in the Huntsville area with a convenient location to recycle the surplus items that may have accumulated throughout the holiday season,” said Jesse Davis, Landfill Manager of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville.

In case of rain, the City says the event will be rescheduled for January 13.