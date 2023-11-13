It’s the season of giving, and many people are looking for ways to help those in need this time of year.

Christmas Charities Year Round (CCYR) has been serving Madison County for 74 years.

“We are a local nonprofit,” said CCYR executive director Beth Haynes. “We help with clothing and medical equipment. We go to the schools and provide clothing as well, and then we also help with Christmas.”

The organization’s program “Operation Believe” is underway right now. The program provides assistance at no cost for children ages 2 to 18 and seniors over 60, as long as the household income is below the median average which is $71,000 in Madison County.

For “Adopt a Stocking,” part of “Operation Believe,” kids ages 2 to 10 receive a stocking in addition to the toys they get. Individuals, churches and businesses can get stockings from CCYR, fill them for the kids, and then drop them back off.

“Adopt a Senior” is similar. Seniors give CCYR a list of four or five items they really need or want for Christmas. Individuals, churches and businesses can “adopt” a senior and fulfill their wishlist.

Last year, CCYR’s “Operation Believe” helped 655 kids and seniors receive Christmas.

Haynes said they are asking for new, unwrapped toys right now.

Specifically, they’re asking for girls’ toys for ages 6 and up and boys’ toys for ages 10 and up.

“We get very few girls toys, and we get very few things for teenagers,” Haynes explained. “Anything like headphones or powerbanks, or you see these kits especially for girls to make lip gloss or make something for your hair. They sell all these different kits. Those are great gifts.”

Haynes said they also accept monetary donations, which help them buy the remaining toys needed.

To get involved, call (256) 837-2373 or stop by CCYR at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville.

You can also visit CCYR’s website here.