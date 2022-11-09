HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — One opportunity to share a meal and make connections with people in the Huntsville community will be coming up this holiday season.

One Table Huntsville is an event that its organizers say is intended to bring Huntsville together over a meal in Big Spring Park. The event will be taking place Monday, Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Village of Promise, a family advancement center, is sponsoring One Table Huntsville. The center says it is sponsoring the event with the hope that it “promotes its mission to address the needs of children and families in distressed, high-poverty neighborhoods.”

This event has been running for six years, the last three of which have been sponsored by Village of Promise.

Those who want to participate in One Table will just need to show up at Big Spring Park and grab a plate. Traditional and vegan meal options will be available. It was announced through the event’s page that they plan to serve 2,000 meals.

If you aren’t able to attend but still want to help, Village of Promise is accepting donations and sponsorships for the event. You can email Zane@villageofpromise.org for more information on how to contribute.