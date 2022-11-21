HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thanksgiving is about being thankful for what you have and spending time with those you love. However, you can’t forget about the food!

Village of Promise wanted to make sure anyone in Huntsville who wanted a warm meal, was able to get one. They hosted One Table, a city-wide free Thanksgiving meal, in Big Spring Park on Monday.

“Our plan is to feed 2,000 people,” Dana Gillis, Village of Promise CEO told News 19.

The meal provided all the traditional fare like turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans, stuffing, and macaroni & cheese. There were also plant-based options available.

News 19 spoke with a few people who turned up for the meal. “I thought the turkey was really good, I really enjoyed that, and of course mashed potatoes and gravy,” one guest said.

Today I asked folks what their favorite Thanksgiving food item was or what the best thing they ate at the One Table meal… Can't say I agree with cranberry sauce, but at least someone likes it! 😂 What's your favorite Thanksgiving food item? @whnt pic.twitter.com/rphIeC97VA — Emily Moessner (@EmilyMoessner) November 21, 2022

Another attendee said, “I really liked the green beans and collard greens.”

While the food was delicious and there was plenty of it, some said their favorite part was meeting new people.

“To be honest my favorite part of the meal is the community part, my favorite thing is meeting new people, new faces,” one woman said. She was seated next to a complete stranger, who she struck up a conversation with.

The idea of meeting new people is exactly what the organizers wanted from the event.

They encouraged people to embrace the “One Table” concept – sit next to new people and get to know each other.

“Our goal is to bring people from the downtown business district over during their lunch hour, but we also want to bring down some of the folks that might not be as fortunate as others, because we want the opportunity to just share stories and share perspectives,” Gillis said.

He said while the meal might be just another community event for some, for others it could be their only meal of the day.

“We’re focused on all of the successes in the city but there are also folks that are trying to live the same dreams and want to just kind of share what it’s like on a daily basis when you might have some sort of food insecurity,” Gillis continued.

Gillis said he hopes people walk away from the event with a full belly and a fresh perspective.

Posters for the event read: “gather as strangers, eat as a family.”

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of people are gathered in Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville for a FREE Thanksgiving meal. The event goes until 1:30pm (or until they run out of food)! @whnt pic.twitter.com/XCUsanKS24 — Emily Moessner (@EmilyMoessner) November 21, 2022

The event was supported by many local sponsors. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also gave brief remarks.

“We have a lot to be thankful for in this community, and day-by-day-by-day we see that thankfulness respond to the community, and this is just one of the events that responds back to the community and makes each of us know that we live in a very special place. Thank you for coming out today, have a great meal, have a great holiday, and remember with Thanksgiving coming up, we have a lot to be thankful for.” Mayor Tommy Battle — Huntsville

For more information on One Table Huntsville, click here.