DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Curtain and Lights Theatre Company in Decatur is inviting everyone to come out and watch their Summer 2023 production of Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!”

Performances will be on August 4 and 5 at The Princess Theatre Center for Performing Arts in Decatur.

“Oliver!” is directed by Heather Anderson and tells the story of Oliver Twist, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse. The young boy escapes to London and finds acceptance among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin.

When Oliver is captured for a theft that he didn’t commit, the compassionate victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in.

Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Music and Book by Lionel Bart, hit songs include “Consider Yourself”, “Where is Love”, and “As Long as He Needs Me.”

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. You can purchase tickets here.