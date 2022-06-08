HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — What started as an April Fools’ Day joke in 2021, has returned and is more serious than ever.

After a light and unsweetened April Fools joke last April, McAlister’s Deli has teamed up with one of the only African American-owned national ice cream brands Creamalicious, to create the ultimate refreshing summer treat: Sweet Tea Ice Cream.

This year for National Iced Tea Day (June 10), McAlister’s Deli is taking their beloved famous sweet tea to the next level with the creation for a limited time only, sweet tea ice cream with sugar cookie and lemon swirl.

The dessert will be churned with natural Black Tea and has no artificial flavors or coloring.

Coming in at a price of $7.99, you can purchase a pint of the special edition of the ice cream at your local Kroger, Target, and before you hit the tarmac at the McAlister’s Deli in the Huntsville Airport.

The exclusive flavor will be sold starting Friday, June 10.