HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for a little ‘faith, trust and pixie dust’, Fantasy Playhouse has you covered.

The Fantasy Playhouse will present “Tinker Bell” on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at the Huntsville Botanical Garden at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW Huntsville, AL, 35805.

“Tinker Bell”, which is suitable for all ages, follows the little blonde-haired, blue-eyed fairy famously dressed in green as she meets up with Peter Pan in London and they head off to Neverland to save the fairy friends who have been disappearing.

She has to navigate sharing her friend Peter with the Lost Boys and Darling Children on Tink’s Island, and it’s not all fun and games for Tink in this magical world.

“A new, twinkling light shines on themes of imagination, play, and the complicated nature of friendship from this feisty fairy’s point of view,” Fantasy Playhouse said about the fresh take on a classic story and characters.

Tickets are $5 for children and adults and are available on the Huntsville Botanical Garden website for purchase now. Anyone attending will check in at the guest center and follow the directional signs to the performance location, the Four Seasons Garden.

Audience seating for the show is on the grass in the garden and chairs are not available, so don’t forget your picnic blanket or lawn chair!

Tickets for the show also count as admission to the botanical garden for the day.

In the case of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled to May 20 and 21.