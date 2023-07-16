HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A lot of faith-based religions lean on prayer to make a difference and demonstrate hope for the future.

Prayer ministries of Oakwood University Church are holding a “united in prayer” prayer breakfast Sunday morning.

The prayer breakfast will take place Sunday morning starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Oakwood University Church Family Life Center and will include specified times for prayer, a litany and the keynote speaker will be the principal of Oakwood Adventist Academy Judy Chiles-Dent.

For more information on the event or to register, click here.