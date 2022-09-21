HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Independent Musical Productions is bringing a renowned show to Huntsville this weekend. “Nunsense” hits the stage starting Thursday, September 22 and runs through September 25.

Due to the “intimate” size of the venue, the production company says tickets will be limited. Tickets are $40 each for any seat.

IMP provided the following summary of the show:

“Nunsense” begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns,tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. With more than 5000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages.

“Nunsense” will be performed in the Black Box Theater at Lee High School, located at 2500 Meridian Street in Huntsville.

For tickets and showtimes, you can visit the Independent Musical Productions website here.