HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Beating the disease of addiction can be a tough journey to overcome alone. Saturday morning, local non-profit Not One More Alabama (NOMA) made that choice just a little bit easier.

Hundreds gathered to put their feet to the pavement in the effort to tackle addiction. During the 5th annual End Addiction Huntsville Walk, supporters, survivors and volunteers celebrated those in recovery while sharing active resources for those still battling drug addiction.

“This event is so important to a lot of people,” said Selina Mason, NOMA Communications Director. “A lot of times it’s the first time people step out and recognize that they lost someone to addiction or that their family has been impacted by addiction.”

Mason went on to tell News 19 that the event is a connection resource for those seeking help.

The End Addiction Huntsville Walk provides an opportunity for anyone impacted by addiction to connect with one another and familiarize themselves with resources for treatment, recovery and support.

Since its founding in 2016, NOMA’s mission has been to raise awareness of the dangers of overdose and provide education about the many pathways to recovery.

Several individuals were recognized for their daily journey to recovery and awarded a coin to mark their accomplishments.

“I’ve been clean and sober for seven months now,” shared Matthew Hayes. “I’ve been struggling with addiction for probably the past 20 years. It’s amazing to see so many people out here in support of all the people that need it right now.”

Shannon Ogle attended the walk not only as a recovering addict herself, but to walk in honor of a lost loved one to an accidental drug overdose.

“I’m very happy about getting sober,” said Ogle. “I believe that with this disease, as long as you’re breathing there’s hope.”

Award-Winning Sports Broadcaster for ESPN and The SEC Network Lauren Sisler attended the event as this year’s guest speaker. She shared her story of losing both parents to an accidental drug overdose. Sisler told News 19 that she wants to use her story to let people know they are not alone.

“Surrounding yourself by a community of people that have gone through maybe similar circumstances and feel that same shame, being able to come together to an event like this I think just brings so much hope and so much light to the community.”

Recovery clinics, churches and NARCAN training were all available for participants to visit before the walk.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit https://www.notonemorealabama.org/.