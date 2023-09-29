MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – October begins this weekend and fall is finally here. For many, that means it’s pumpkin time!

Even though it may not really feel like fall to some, this may not be bad news for all pumpkin lovers. Pumpkins are a warm-weather crop and now they’re ready to be harvested.

Pumpkin season takes place from September to October, and local farms, like Tate Farms, have pumpkins ready to be picked.

Tate Farms offers a myriad of family fun activities. This of course includes a pumpkin patch where you can pick out the perfect Jack O’Lantern. There are also barnyard animals, a hay ride, a jump pad, corn cribs, and more.

Tate Farms is North Alabama’s oldest and largest retail pumpkin farm. They have tickets available through the month of October. They opened to guests on Wednesday, and will run through October 28. The admission price is $20.