North Alabama seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

These students are among 16,000 others nationwide who have the opportunity to continue in the competition for roughly 7,500 National Merit Scholarships offered in the spring and worth nearly $30 million.
Decatur City Schools
Decatur High School
- John Wesley Peters
Huntsville City Schools
Grissom High School
- Christopher Dye
- Jeremy Hwang
- Kyle Mince
- Alexandra Stofer
- Emily Xing
Huntsville High School
- John Lusk
New Century Technology High School
- Jane Brennan
- Abigail Haider
- Alexander Ivan
- David Maurer
- Mary Phillips
- Shreyas Puducheri
Madison City Schools
Bob Jones High School
- Elise P. Baumgartner
- Xueer Chen
- James M. Clark
- James D. Garrison
- Yashas Gentela
- Kailyn R. Grant
- Benjamin A. Gunasekaran
- Jonathan A. Gunasekaran
- Benjamin J. Kosan
- Everett N. Krome
- Maanasi Limaye
- Thomas M. Nguyen
- Diane D. Pham
- Aubteen Pour-Biazar
- Dalton P. Shurtz
- Collin M. Spindle
- Brandon R. Todd
- Mike R. Zhang
- Lillian X. Zhu
James Clemens High School
- Om N. Badhe
- Aaron J. Bright
- Grace A. Cardinale
- Adeleine E. Chatterton
- William D. Fox
- Tyler D. Gohlich
- Sarah Guo
- Sydney Y. Hur
- Afolabi A. Idowu
- One Kim
- Yewon Lee
- Haripriya Mantraratnam
- Joshua T. Murphree
- Minh A. Phan
- Santosh S. Sadasivam
- Kaija K. Sorensen
- Grant C. Spivey
- Sarah K. Vaughan
Private Schools
Randolph School
- Grayson Brinkmeier
- Cortner Crumlish
- Felipe Marples Rodriguez
- Cate Martin
- Kate Owens
- Lydia Slocum
- Frederick Wessel
- Eric Xing
An average of 95 percent of students who become semifinalists advance to the finalist stage, and about half of those students will win National Merit Scholarships.