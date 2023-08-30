HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Dozens of volunteers from North Alabama are traveling south to assist Hurricane Idalia victims.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach on the Big Bend of Florida early Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. This tropical system will continue to track further off to the northeast but it will leave behind catastrophic damage across the Southeast.

Over 50 volunteers from the North Alabama Red Cross traveled to Dothan to a staging area. It won’t just be volunteers from here in North Alabama, others from as far as Virginia are also providing aid to those who need it.

The first week will be designated to setting up shelters so people will have a safe place after the storm. Providing care for these residents in their time of need is the main priority for not only the Red Cross but also the government agencies. They will then make sure the proper supplies are brought to each community impacted by Idalia.

Volunteering your time, donating money, or having a plan in place during a natural disaster are steps you can take to support the Red Cross.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or donating to the Red Cross you can visit their website.