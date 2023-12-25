NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – – – During the winter months, Alabama farm fields are mostly empty… but a statewide project could soon change that.

Craft-brew fans can now purchase beer brewed from Alabama-grown barley malt thanks to a statewide project led by the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. It’s a project that wouldn’t be possible without help from farmers.

Martin Farms Co-Owner Larkin Martin says, “I think it’s wonderful to have someone as professional and scientific as HudsonAlpha trying to add new crops to what could be raised reliably here.”

Back in 2021, experts from the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and Alabama A&M University teamed up with Auburn University to see if they could develop a barley that would grow well during the winter when Alabama farms are mostly empty.

Martin participated in the project last year, and says she was surprised how well the crop did.

“We had a really cold winter, if you remember. We worried about the barley; we worried about the wheat…and they both emerged and green-ed back up,” said Martin. “That deep, deep freeze we had didn’t ultimately hurt them. It was so similar in wheat and behavior that it was interesting. Our yields…they were considered good yields.”

Because those yields were successful, Martin says craft breweries like Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville are able to use malt from their barley.

In Scottsboro, Triple O Farms owner Kevin Olinger finished planting barley in November. It’s Olinger’s second year participating in the project.

“We fed it a little bit too hard last year, as far as nutrients going into it. We slowed up on that this year. We’re going to take more samples to make sure we try to get the protein right,” replied Olinger.

Olinger expects the barley to be fully grown at the beginning of May and ready for harvest in June.

“You can tell the plants are green and healthy – they’re on their way to look like a great crop. The height, the tillers…we’re at two-tiller stage…so it’s looking real well,” added Olinger.

For more information on the barley project, visit this link.