North Alabama family decks the Halls for Christmas

HAMPTON COVE, Ala. – Making spirits bright is just part of what one family hopes to do with their huge Christmas light display a short drive east of the Rocket City.

The Hall Family Light Show, located at 4924 Cove Valley Drive (with an Owens Cross Roads mailing address), is back and ready to dazzle kids of all ages through New Year’s Day 2022.

While some traditions were put on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the show is back in action – and bigger than ever.

“It’s a magical time of the year, so this is our little gift for people to kind of escape from reality a little bit.” Nick Hall, Hall Family Light Show

Like 2019, when News 19 last spoke with the Hall Family, the public is invited to not just drive by, but park in the neighborhood, walk up and interact with the show.

And amongst all the lights, the Hall family is even brightening the lives of a local nonprofit through Cocoa for a Cause.

“We’re going to be supporting a local charity called 305 8th Street. We’ll be raising money for them as well as giving out hot chocolate and cookies,” Nick Hall explained.

305 8th Street, located near Triana Boulevard and I-565 in Huntsville, describes itself as a faith-based nonprofit serving the needs of adults with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, brain injuries, intellectual disabilities, mental illnesses, and those who are hearing impaired and visually impaired.

Santa will be there, too! Be sure to stop on by from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, and 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, December 18.

And if you just want to re-live holiday memories or make new ones, here’s when you can see what neighbors have compared to the Christmas film “Deck The Halls” or Clark Griswold’s famous house in “Christmas Vacation.”

Weather permitting, the lights turn on at 5 p.m. daily and brighten the neighborhood until 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

If you’re heading out to Hampton Cove, be sure to follow the neighborhood’s traffic pattern.

From Taylor Road (which intersects with Sutton Road/Cecil Ashburn Drive), enter the neighborhood on Cove Valley Drive. For those wanting to walk up to the display, parking is available on your second right (Cove Meadow Drive) and third right (Laura Brooke Drive). The first right (Jenna Circle) is for neighborhood residents only.

Those who just want to drive by should follow Cove Valley Drive as it turns right and to the north.

Be sure to follow the Hall Family Light Show on Facebook for the latest information on show times and which nights the lights will be on.